Trump links to article touting Netanyahu poll lead last week

US President Donald Trump posts an article headlined, “Netanyahu Bloc Takes Lead in Latest Israeli Election Poll.”

The Newsmax article shared on Truth Social appears to be the closest that Trump has come to endorsing Netanyahu in the upcoming election.

Trump has repeatedly refrained from endorsing the Israeli premier when asked about the possibility by reporters.

The article is dated from September 17. Most polls before and since the Channel 13 survey cited by Newsmax have shown Netanyahu trailing the opposition bloc.

It’s unclear whether Trump himself posted the article, as aides are also given control of his Truth Social Account.

The post comes amid a slurry of links to unrelated articles posted within less than a minute of each other.