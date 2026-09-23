Report: US dismissed Iran’s Hormuz offer during UN talks, saying Tehran doesn’t control strait

US negotiators dismissed Iran’s offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during indirect talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, telling Tehran that it does not control the waterway and questioning its standing to make such an offer, Channel 12 reports.

According to the network, Iran gave Washington one week to meet its publicly stated demands, which include “the immediate lifting of the [US] naval blockade, the prompt payment of all Iranian assets that have been frozen, and an end to the war on all resistance fronts,” according to state news agency IRIB.

Providing new details on how the talks unfolded, Channel 12 says US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner sat in one room while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sat in another. Qatari mediators shuttled between them.

The talks were the first round of negotiations between the two sides since mid-June. Israel, which launched the military campaign against Iran jointly with the US in late February but has largely refrained from strikes since April, is not represented at the talks.

Further indirect meetings could be held before the UN General Assembly concludes, but the mediators are awaiting US President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to continue the process or pursue another course, Channel 12 reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.