UN report: Rise in reported incidents of violence against women within Gazan society

A report by the UN Population Fund finds that the number of reported incidents of gender-based violence against women and girls within Gazan society rose by 27 percent between April and June 2026, compared to the January-March period.

The most commonly reported form of violence was the denial of resources and opportunities to women (32% of reported cases), followed closely by emotional violence (30.9%) and physical assault (30.5%), the UNFPA finds.

Additionally, according to the report, there has been an increase in reported incidents of early and forced marriage in Gaza, with girls aged 12-17 accounting for 16% of such cases.

The report is based on data from 10 organizations operating in Gaza under the UN umbrella and covers only reported incidents.

According to the report, the increase in reported incidents can be linked to the expansion of service delivery points for survivors of gender-based violence in the Gaza Strip, which rose from 64 to 74 during the reporting quarter.