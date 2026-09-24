Settlers reportedly set fire to two vehicles in West Bank village
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Settlers set fire to two vehicles in the village of Atara, in the Ramallah area, Palestinian media outlets report.
According to the reports, settlers also spray-painted graffiti in Hebrew in the area, reading: “Revenge,” “Transfer only,” and “Qusra (a village south of Nablus), wait until Thursday.”
No injuries have been reported.
???? متابعة شهاب | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبتين ويخطون شعارات معادية خلال هجومهم على قرية عطارة شمال رام الله pic.twitter.com/ArlgwvWYF6
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 24, 2026
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