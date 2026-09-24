Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Settlers reportedly set fire to two vehicles in West Bank village

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 9:43 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Settlers set fire to two vehicles in the village of Atara, in the Ramallah area, Palestinian media outlets report.

According to the reports, settlers also spray-painted graffiti in Hebrew in the area, reading: “Revenge,” “Transfer only,” and “Qusra (a village south of Nablus), wait until Thursday.”

No injuries have been reported.

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