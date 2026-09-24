Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Representatives from Abraham Accords countries meet in NYC for first time since Jan. 2023

By Jacob Magid Today, 12:41 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

NEW YORK — Representatives from the Abraham Accords countries of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco held a joint meeting in New York for the first time since January 2023.

The roundtable was convened by the Atlantic Council’s N7 Foundation, which works to advance the Abraham Accords. Also participating was US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker and a representative from Kazakhstan.

The representatives discussed ways to strengthen the Abraham Accords, which the US has struggled to expand following the outbreak of the Gaza war.

No photo was released in the N7 Foundation’s press release on the meeting.

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