Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Turkey’s army chief will travel to Saudi Arabia for defense pact meeting on Yemen
Turkey’s Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts as part of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, the Turkish defense ministry says.
Earlier, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the chiefs of staff would hold an urgent meeting to discuss ways to support Riyadh under the defense pact following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Ankara has said it could help meet Riyadh’s military needs if necessary.
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