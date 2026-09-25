Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Turkey’s army chief will travel to Saudi Arabia for defense pact meeting on Yemen

By Reuters Today, 10:23 am
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In this photo released by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu poses for a photograph with Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohamed Ali Ahmed El Haddad (cropped out) during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2025. (Turkish Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo released by the Turkish Defense Ministry, Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu poses for a photograph with Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohamed Ali Ahmed El Haddad (cropped out) during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2025. (Turkish Defense Ministry via AP)

Turkey’s Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu will travel to Saudi Arabia to meet his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts as part of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, the Turkish defense ministry says.

Earlier, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the chiefs of staff would hold an urgent meeting to discuss ways to support Riyadh under the defense pact following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Ankara has said it could help meet Riyadh’s military needs if necessary.

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