Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Woman killed in Jerusalem hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Police announce the arrest of the driver of a truck who allegedly fled after he hit and killed a woman in Jerusalem this morning.
The woman, about 70 years old, was declared dead at the scene in the city center, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
Police identify the suspect as a resident of East Jerusalem in his 20s. He has been taken in for interrogation, police say.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here