Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Woman killed in Jerusalem hit-and-run; suspect arrested

By Noam Lehmann Today, 12:24 pm
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Police and rescue forces at the scene where a truck hit and killed a female pedestrian before allegedly fleeing the scene, in Jerusalem, October 4, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Police and rescue forces at the scene where a truck hit and killed a female pedestrian before allegedly fleeing the scene, in Jerusalem, October 4, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Police announce the arrest of the driver of a truck who allegedly fled after he hit and killed a woman in Jerusalem this morning.

The woman, about 70 years old, was declared dead at the scene in the city center, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Police identify the suspect as a resident of East Jerusalem in his 20s. He has been taken in for interrogation, police say.

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