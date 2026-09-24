Report: Armenian Christian child attacked in Jerusalem for riding bike with headphones on during Yom Kippur

A nine-year-old Armenian Christian boy was reportedly attacked by Jewish extremists in Jerusalem for riding his bike with headphones on during Yom Kippur earlier this week.

Channel 13 airs footage of the boy receiving treatment from paramedics in an ambulance after he was pepper-sprayed by the Jewish extremists.

The network says this was the second time that the boy has been attacked. The first time he was with his father, who protected him, but this time he was alone.

His mother tells the network that her son has had a hard time sleeping since the attack and has become fearful of outwardly Jewish-looking individuals.

Channel 13 says that despite the attack being caught on security cameras, police closed the case without making any arrests.

תסתכלו על וויליאם. הוא בן 9 . בריונים קיצוניים התיזו עליו פלפל. כל חטאו שהיה שביום כיפור הוא רכב על אופניים סמוך לממילא בירושלים ושמע, רחמנא ליצלן, מוזיקה באוזניות. הם ניגשו אליו באיומים, דרשו שיוריד את האוזניות. הוא עשה את זה , אבל אז הם שמעו שהוא מדבר באנגלית. No English ,… pic.twitter.com/ofcfJxDnak — Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) September 24, 2026