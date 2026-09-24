Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Israeli ambassador offers Starlink terminal to Iranian diplomat on UN floor

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:16 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tries to give an Iranian diplomat the Starlink terminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used in his speech.

“It can be very useful to let the Iranian people get their freedom after what you did to them,” he says as the Iranian turns away and does not respond.

The Iranian government imposed a months-long internet blackout in January 2026 in response to widespread protests across the country.

The blackout was officially ended in late May.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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