Israeli ambassador offers Starlink terminal to Iranian diplomat on UN floor

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tries to give an Iranian diplomat the Starlink terminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used in his speech.

“It can be very useful to let the Iranian people get their freedom after what you did to them,” he says as the Iranian turns away and does not respond.

The Iranian government imposed a months-long internet blackout in January 2026 in response to widespread protests across the country.

The blackout was officially ended in late May.

The Iranian representative didn’t want the starlink 🙁 pic.twitter.com/wpElxvrrr4 — Danny Danon ???????? דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 24, 2026