Florida state fund sues NY Times over alleged anti-Israel bias, demands records

Florida’s state-run public pension fund and a conservative think tank sue The New York Times, seeking materials to determine whether the company’s board is letting the newspaper promote biased editorial coverage against Israel.

According to a petition filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, a series of factual errors in Times reporting on ​various subjects supports a reasonable inference that the board has allowed journalistic standards to be “weaponized within ​the company to serve the personal agendas of unchecked editors.”

The State Board of Administration ⁠of Florida, which oversees the Florida Retirement System Trust Fund, and the National Center for Public Policy ​Research say they are not second-guessing the newspaper’s editorial judgment, but want assurances the board is taking necessary ​safeguards to ensure the Times follows its editorial standards and avoids “biased and unreliable” reporting.

A Times spokesperson has no immediate comment.

Both petitioners are shareholders, and the Florida pension fund had about $235.7 billion of assets under management as of August 31.

Today’s petition is based in part on claims by an unnamed former Times newsroom employee who worked there for a decade, and expressed concern about anti-Israel bias as early as 2019, four years before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught sparked the war in Gaza.

According to the petition, the Times brushed off the whistleblower’s repeated complaints about a widespread culture of ​anti-Israel bias, including when ​a human resources representative ⁠suggested she “go find a place whose values align with yours.”

Three trustees, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, both Republicans, oversee the SBA, ​which serves more than 1.2 million members and beneficiaries.

Uthmeier’s office and the National ​Jewish Advocacy Center, ⁠which represents the SBA, and the National Center for Public Policy Research do not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The question is not whether The New York Times has the right to publish controversial journalism. Of course ⁠it does,” ​Steve Milloy, executive director of the think tank’s Free Enterprise ​Project, says in a statement. “The question is whether the company is actually following the safeguards it tells its readers and investors are essential ​to producing accurate and trustworthy journalism.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.