Israel’s Steinberg, Kantor win gold and silver at Windsurfing World Championships

Two women take the podium, as Tamar Steinberg scores her third gold medal this year, says she plans to go all the way to LA 2028

By ToI Staff Today, 11:07 pm
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Israel's Tamar Steinberg, and behind her Israel's Sharon Kantor, in the final moments of the iQFOiL Windsurfing World Championships in England, September 12, 2026. (Video screenshot)
Israel's Tamar Steinberg, and behind her Israel's Sharon Kantor, in the final moments of the iQFOiL Windsurfing World Championships in England, September 12, 2026. (Video screenshot)

Israeli windsurfer Tamar Steinberg won the gold medal at the iQFOiL Windsurfing World Championships in England on Saturday, while Israeli Sharon Kantor took home the silver.

Australia’s Stella Bilger came third, while another Israeli, Daniela Peleg, was fourth.

The 20-year-old Steinberg has scored win after win this year, taking first place in the World Cup in France in April as well as in the European Championships in Portugal in May.

“I’ve been waiting for this title for a long time, and I’m thrilled that it finally happened,” she said after the race. “I came to this competition with a clear goal of winning, and I went all out from the very first moment of the competition. There are so many people here who have supported me and given their all to make all of this happen, and it’s really important to me to say a huge thank you to everyone.”

Of her plans to represent Israel in 2028’s Olympics in Los Angeles, Steinberg said: “I’m constantly chasing achievements, and my goal is to be the most dominant in the world. I expect that drive to stay with me at least through Los Angeles.”

Kantor is Israel’s first female Olympic medalist in windsurfing. She took home the silver in the 2024 Olympic Games and was also the 2024 world champion.

She said, “I’m very happy with the result and with the way things went. I think I gave it my all, and Tamar simply sailed better and won. I was injured several times this year, so it wasn’t the easiest year, but I’m happy. Sailing in the final with all the girls feels like just another national-team training session. You realize that you’re at the World Championships — and I always want to win.”

The men’s team had some impressive showings as well, with Tom Reuveny just missing the podium at 4th place, while Yoav Omer came in 8th overall.

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