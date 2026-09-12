Two hurt by Houthi projectile on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi authorities say a Houthi projectile wounded two people in an area along the country’s southern border with Yemen, hours after the government issued alerts warning of the risk of possible attacks.

The civil defense directorate says its “teams in Al-Tuwal Governorate, Jazan Region, responded to an incident involving a projectile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in two injuries and material damage to a mosque, several buildings, and vehicles.”