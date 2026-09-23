Iranian president arrives in New York ahead of speech at UN General Assembly
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York where he is expected to speak at the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian state media reports.
State broadcaster IRIB posts a video clip of Pezeshkian exiting a plane with a caption saying that the Iranian president has arrived at a New York airport. This is the first time that a leader whose country is at war with the United States sets foot on American soil to address a UN gathering, analysts say.
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