Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Iranian president arrives in New York ahead of speech at UN General Assembly

By AFP Today, 5:59 am
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York where he is expected to speak at the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian state media reports.

State broadcaster IRIB posts a video clip of Pezeshkian exiting a plane with a caption saying that the Iranian president has arrived at a New York airport. This is the first time that a leader whose country is at war with the United States sets foot on American soil to address a UN gathering, analysts say.

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