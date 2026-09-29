Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Lapid insists on meeting Netanyahu over alleged pre-election threat, after PM’s office says military aide would give update

Today, 5:40 pm
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Opposition Leader Yair Lapid again demands a face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the premier’s warning of a pre-election attack plot.

Netanyahu’s office said that Lapid would be updated by his military secretary after the opposition leader’s initial request for the meeting.

Lapid doubles down on his request, writing on X, “The moment the prime minister of a democratic country publicly states that there is a threat that could disrupt the election, all involved parties must receive a full update if there is a problem and what steps are being taken to ensure the process proceeds in full.

“Therefore, I demand that Netanyahu promptly hold a four-way discussion with him and me together with the Shin Bet head and Central Elections Committee chairman,” Lapid writes.

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