Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Netanyahu’s military secretary to give Lapid security update, PM’s office says

Today, 5:03 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his military secretary will give Opposition Leader Yair Lapid a security update, his office says, after the premier warned of an unspecified pre-election attack plot earlier today.

After the warning, Lapid said he requested that Netanyahu provide him with an update.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regularly holds security briefing meetings with Opposition Leader Lapid, and the most recent one between them took place two weeks ago on September 14,” the Prime Minister’s Office also says in a statement.

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