Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Brother born to the late hostage Almog Sarusi

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 5:27 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

Bereaved father Yigal Sarusi, father of slain hostage Almog Sarusi, holds his newborn son on September 28, 2026. (Courtesy)
Bereaved father Yigal Sarusi, father of slain hostage Almog Sarusi, holds his newborn son on September 28, 2026. (Courtesy)

The parents of the late Almog Sarusi — taken hostage from the Nova desert rave on October 7, 2023, and killed in Hamas captivity — this week named their new son, Lavi, born from eggs they had frozen many years ago.

Chaim Broyde, the mayor of Ra’anana, the Sarusis’ hometown, writes about the baby in a Facebook post after attending the circumcision ceremony.

“At the circumcision ceremony, there was tremendous longing. Tears. Pain. And something else: a baby bringing a huge smile to a family for whom the meaning of the word ‘life’ is so profound,” writes Broyde.

He related that two years ago, as Nira and Yigal Sarusi mourned the loss of their son Almog, they remembered the eggs they had frozen 25 years earlier as part of a medical procedure.

The Sarusis, now in their 60s, located the eggs, discussed the idea with their surviving children, and found a surrogate.

It took several attempts, and the pregnancy was kept secret until the Monday afternoon ceremony in Ra’anana.

Almog Sarusi was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the Supernova music rave on October 7, 2023. His death was declared and body recovered from Gaza on September 1, 2024. (Courtesy)

“A miracle happened to us,” stated the invitation, Broyde writes.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate, a son was born to us on Yom Kippur,” the invitation stated. “We will forever carry in our hearts the pain over Almog, may God avenge his blood, but we are filled with hope that alongside the pain, we will be able to rejoice in the gifts that God has given us.”

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