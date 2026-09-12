Man with Palestinian flag runs afield at 9:11 in 9/11 NY ball game, is pelted with beer cans

A man waving a Palestinian flag ran onto the field at New York’s Yankee Stadium on Friday at 9:11 p.m. as the Mets and the Yankees, the city’s two Major League Baseball teams, faced off on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terror attacks.

Security tackled the man within seconds and escorted him out as the crowd jeered, erupted in chants of “USA” and then pelted him with beer cans, footage showed.

The man, who wore a jersey emblazoned with the anti-Trump motto “No Kings,” interrupted the game just as the Yankees’ Brent Headrick prepared to pitch to the Mets’ Francisco Lindor at the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-2 count while the Yankees led 5-2.

The Yankees eventually won 6-4.

The game began with a 9/11 memorial ceremony featuring members of the 2001 Yankees, followed by country singer Lee Greenwood performing his patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA.”

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A husband and wife who both lost their fathers on 9/11 threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Security tackles a fan who ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium at 9:11 p.m. with a Palestinian flag. Fans threw beer cans at him once security got him beyond the outfield wall. pic.twitter.com/bxmXAWv7DX Advertisement — Brendan Kuty ????‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 12, 2026

Twenty-five years ago, Brielle Saracini was 10 years old and coping with the loss of her father, Victor Saracini, the pilot on United Flight 175, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Spurred on by a friend, she wrote a letter to Yankees captain Derek Jeter, whom she later met at Yankee Stadium and with whom she formed a lifelong friendship.

Saracini threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium with Jeter watching from the mound.

“I remember just talking about anything and everything, and anything that kind of came through my mind that day, and you just made it so comfortable, and I remember just feeling normal for a day, which was hard to do,” Saracini said while sitting next to Jeter at a news conference. “The odds were stacked against me that day, but I remember just taking a minute and just having normal conversations and just feeling like a kid.”

Toward the end of a nearly 30-minute ceremony, Saracini and husband, Sean McGuire — who wore a Mets jersey — threw to Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. McGuire also lost his father on 9/11; the couple met at a camp for kids whose parents died in the attacks, and they married in 2017.

Friday marked the second time the Mets and Yankees played on September 11. The Yankees beat the Mets 8-7 at Citi Field on the 20th anniversary in 2021.