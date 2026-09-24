Report: China sent Iran some 1,300 shipments of drone and missile parts this year until end of June

China has sent around 1,300 air shipments containing drone and missile parts to Iran this year through the end of June, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing customs data.

According to the Journal, one of those shipments arrived on the same day the US and Iran reached a ceasefire in April in the war that began in February.

According to the Journal, another shipment two days later carried drone parts worth over $6 million.

It follows what the Journal finds was a surge in cargo flights from China to Iran this year, which it says has been crucial to maintaining Iran’s weapons programs amid biting US sanctions.

Iranian officials did not respond to the Journal for comment.