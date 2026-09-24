Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Federal judge orders Trump to restore White House access to banned news outlets

By Reuters Today, 8:09 am
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Flyers supporting the Associated Press, CNN, MS NOW and Politico hang inside the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026. (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP)
Flyers supporting the Associated Press, CNN, MS NOW and Politico hang inside the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2026. (Alex WROBLEWSKI/AFP)

A federal judge orders US President Donald Trump to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, saying his ban on the three media outlets was likely unconstitutional.

In a major setback for Trump in one of his biggest battles with the media, US District Judge Tim Kelly issues his order in a lawsuit that the news organizations filed contesting the ban that the Republican president announced on September 18.

Trump had said on social media that the three outlets “shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES,” and Justice Department lawyers had sought to justify the ban on national security grounds.

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