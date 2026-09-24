Netanyahu set to speak at UN at 9 p.m. Israel time; office does not list any meetings with US officials

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at the UN General Assembly at 9 p.m. Israel time and meet with several world leaders during his trip to New York City, his office says.

His office does not list any meetings with US officials in its statement.

Netanyahu is set to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama, and Ethiopia; the vice president of Colombia; and prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia, and Papua New Guinea.

His office says many world leaders wanted to meet with him, but Netanyahu could only meet with them because he is scheduled to return before the second Sukkot festival.