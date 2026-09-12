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Russian state nuclear corporation said planning to increase staff at Iran’s Bushehr power plant

By Reuters Today, 2:09 pm
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Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to increase the number of its specialists at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran to 150 in the near future, Interfax news agency reports.

Rosatom, which is building two new units at Bushehr, evacuated hundreds of staff after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28 in a bid to destroy the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

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