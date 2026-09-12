Bahrain says it won’t attend any Hormuz meeting with Iran

Bahrain says it will not attend any meeting with Iran to discuss the Strait of Hormuz until diplomatic ties between the two countries are restored, according to state media.

Manama severed relations with Tehran in 2016, following Riyadh’s lead, after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were stormed by protesters demonstrating against the execution of a Shia cleric.

Bahrain has been targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes since the beginning of the war between Iran and the US and Israel in February.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.