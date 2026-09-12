China’s Xi says Mideast war ‘has caused serious losses’ and doesn’t serve world’s interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping says at the BRICS nations’ summit in New Delhi that the Middle East war has “caused serious losses” and does not serve the world’s interests, Beijing’s state media reports.

“As the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region continues to evolve, the war there has caused serious losses to people across the region,” state news agency Xinhua quotes Xi as saying at the summit attended by leaders including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The war “does not serve the common interests of the international community,” Xi says, according to Xinhua.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.