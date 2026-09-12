Palestinian man shot in leg during clash with settlers, soldiers in northern West Bank

A Palestinian man was shot in the leg during a clash with settlers and IDF troops on the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Faqoua, near Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to medics and footage.

Barakat al-Omari, head of Faqoua’s local council, says residents went to the area to fend off settlers who brought livestock to graze on village land, reports WAFA, the Palestinian Authority’s official news outlet.

Footage published by Arabic media shows a man falling to the ground as shots are fired, apparently by a group of at least five armed Israelis seen farther away, including three in full military gear and two in civilian clothes.

Six men run to the wounded man and shout for a car. Arabic media reports he was evacuated in a private vehicle and transferred to an ambulance that rushed him to a hospital in Jenin.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirms medics in Jenin were attending to a man shot in the leg during a clash with settlers in Faqouah.

The IDF does not immediately comment.

قوات الاحتلال تطلق الرصاص على فلسطيني خلال تأمين اقتحام مستوطنين قرية فقوعة في جنين بالضفة الغربية#فيديو pic.twitter.com/39y9kYzrdt — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) September 12, 2026