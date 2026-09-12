Zelesnky says he’s willing to meet with Putin at Miami G20 summit in December

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit in December.
Asked in an interview whether he is willing to meet Putin at the December summit if both leaders are invited, Zelensky tells German broadcaster Deutsche Welle: “Yes, of course.”
“We have to come. We have to meet, to speak, and make decisions,” he says. “It’s not about words. What I will tell him or what he wants to tell me, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. Matters only result. Result matters. That’s it.”
The United States holds this year’s presidency of the Group of 20 major economies, which comprises 19 countries plus the European Union and the African Union, and culminates in a leaders’ summit in Miami in December.
Russia’s finance minister has already attended one G20 meeting, causing discomfort among some of Ukraine’s allies, and a Russian diplomat said Saturday that Moscow will also send some officials to a G20 energy meeting in Houston next week.
Washington is seeking to kick-start long-stalled negotiations to find a solution to the conflict, which is now in its fifth year and is Europe’s deadliest since World War II.
Last weekend, US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow and Putin and Trump also discussed the war earlier in the week in what the Kremlin termed an “extremely frank” and constructive hour-long phone call.
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