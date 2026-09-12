US reduces air defense time slots for tankers sailing through Hormuz — report

The US has reduced to two daily windows the time in which it offers air defense to oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reports, citing emails sent by the US Maritime Coordination Center.

Washington has since May provided air defense for ships sailing along a route near the coast of Oman. But the air defense time slots were limited as of the start of this month after Iran stepped up attacks on ships transiting the strait at night, according to the report.

Ships are reportedly advised but not required to sail during the air defense time slots.

Iran imposed a blockade on the strait early in the war that began on February 28.