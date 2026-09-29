Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Israeli strike in Gaza reportedly kills woman and husband; IDF says it targeted terrorist

By Reuters Today, 6:44 am
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Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others on Monday in two separate attacks in the Gaza Strip, health officials in the enclave said.

A woman was killed and her husband and others were wounded in one Israeli strike on the rooftop of their building in Gaza City, medics said. Another strike killed a woman and wounded others in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, they added.

The Israeli military says it struck a terrorist in Nuseirat, without giving further details. It does not immediately comment on the reported strike in Gaza City.

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