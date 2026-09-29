Israeli strike in Gaza reportedly kills woman and husband; IDF says it targeted terrorist

Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians and wounded several others on Monday in two separate attacks in the Gaza Strip, health officials in the enclave said.

A woman was killed and her husband and others were wounded in one Israeli strike on the rooftop of their building in Gaza City, medics said. Another strike killed a woman and wounded others in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, they added.

The Israeli military says it struck a terrorist in Nuseirat, without giving further details. It does not immediately comment on the reported strike in Gaza City.