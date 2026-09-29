Iran expecting answer today from US on Hormuz offer — top diplomat

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says he expects a formal answer from the United States today to Tehran’s proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, state media reports.

Qatari intermediaries “presented ideas, and we discussed them; they are set to raise the matter with the American side once more, after which the final US response will be conveyed to us,” Araghchi said late Monday, according to the report.

“The Qataris hope this will be done by tomorrow,” Iran’s top diplomat, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, is quoted as saying.