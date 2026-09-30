Group of Israelis rescued from north Ethiopia after days of being stuck amid rebel advance

Following “intensive efforts” over the past three days, some 20 Israeli citizens who were stuck in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region amid a rebel advance in the area have been rescued, the Foreign Ministry says.

“The group of Israelis who had become stranded in Lalibela in northern Ethiopia amid the security escalation in the area were evacuated yesterday and today by helicopter,” the ministry says in a statement, saying it worked in continuous coordination with the Israeli embassy in Addis Ababa and the relevant authorities in Ethiopia to do so.

“Helicopters transported the group to a safe area, from which they will continue on to Addis Ababa,” the ministry continues, saying representatives will continue to accompany and assist the group until they arrive there safely.

The incident came after heavy clashes resumed last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government, raising fears of a return to the full-blown civil war of 2020-2022, in which an estimated 600,000 people died.