Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Transportation Minister Regev demands flydubai flight suspension, probe of UAE aviation agreement

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:22 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev speaks during a press conference regarding the reopening of Israeli airspace amid the war with Iran, in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2026. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)
Transportation Minister Miri Regev speaks during a press conference regarding the reopening of Israeli airspace amid the war with Iran, in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2026. (Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90)

Transportation Minister Miri Regev is demanding that all flydubai flights to Israel be suspended following this morning’s incident aboard a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, according to Hebrew media reports.

Regev has also reportedly asked the Civil Aviation Authority to investigate whether the United Arab Emirates violated its aviation agreement with Israel, which stipulates that only pilots holding passports from countries with diplomatic relations with Israel may land in the country.

Unconfirmed reports say the flight’s copilot — identified in some reports as an Omani national — stabbed the captain and attempted to crash the plane before being subdued by passengers.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Oman.

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