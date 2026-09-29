Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

In latest overnight attack, settlers reportedly fire-bomb Palestinian home with family inside

Today, 5:51 am
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Palestinian media reports another settler attack overnight in the West Bank, with the latest targeting the village of al-Mughayyir.

A Molotov cocktail was hurled through the window of a family’s home while they were reportedly sleeping inside.

Footage shows members of the family trying to put out the fire. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Other clips show parked cars that were also torched in the attack.

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