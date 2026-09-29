In latest overnight attack, settlers reportedly fire-bomb Palestinian home with family inside

Palestinian media reports another settler attack overnight in the West Bank, with the latest targeting the village of al-Mughayyir.

A Molotov cocktail was hurled through the window of a family’s home while they were reportedly sleeping inside.

BREAKING: Dozens of Israeli settler terrorists attacked the village of Al-Mughayyir in the West Bank, setting homes and vehicles on fire. They threw a Molotov cocktail into a house in an attempt to burn a family alive. pic.twitter.com/0UP23ajmqg — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) September 29, 2026

Footage shows members of the family trying to put out the fire. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Other clips show parked cars that were also torched in the attack.

???? مشاهد متداولة لمستوطنين إسرائيليين يضرمون النيران في منزل وعدد من المركبات خلال هجومهم على أحد المنازل في قرية المغير، شمال شرق رام الله pic.twitter.com/kboI36UCAT — Sputnik Arabic (@sputnik_ar) September 29, 2026