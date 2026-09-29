Driver killed in collision with horse

Paramedics declare a motorist dead after his vehicle collided with a horse on Route 65 near the Galilee town of Eilabun.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, is found with extensive injuries and no pulse, the Magen David Adom rescue service says.

Police have opened an investigation into the fatal wreck, Hebrew media outlets report.

The victim is the 337th road death this year to date, on par with the past two years, which have seen a significant spike in both the number of fatal accidents and victims, according to the National Road Safety Administration.