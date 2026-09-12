BRICS bloc to condemn all unilateral war as members seek to bridge gap between Iran, UAE — sources

The BRICS group of countries has agreed on a joint declaration that is unlikely to single out any nation but will condemn any instance of unilateral war, four sources tell Reuters.

The bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, is holding its annual summit in New Delhi this weekend.

Representatives of the member nations have focused on bridging the divide between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, who are on opposite sides of the Gulf conflict, to produce a consensus declaration.

The leaders of the countries are expected to approve the declaration on Saturday, the sources say.