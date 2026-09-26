Heads of Zionist opposition parties vow not to attack each other before Oct. 27 election

The heads of leading opposition parties publish a declaration vowing to work together to form a “Zionist, statesmanlike” government, which includes pledges not to attack each other on the campaign trail and to cooperate ahead of the October 27 vote in a bid to boost turnout for their bloc.

The statement of principles is signed by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad chief Naftali Bennett and the party’s No. 2 Yair Lapid, Democrats head Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

“We are united and determined to bring correction and hope to the State of Israel,” write the party bosses after meeting at Lapid’s home.

Notably absent from the talks is Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, who placed a mobile billboard outside Lapid’s home stating that “the blocs are holding up Israel.”