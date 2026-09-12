Lebanon’s Aoun confirms there are currently ‘no new talks’ with Israel
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirms “there are no new talks with Israel at the present time,” according to comments carried by local media from a trip he makes to south Lebanon’s Nabatieh with the commander of Lebanon’s armed forces.
The comments come after a US State Department official said the next round of the US-mediated talks, which was supposed to take place in Rome next week, has been pushed off until October.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here