Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Lebanon’s Aoun confirms there are currently ‘no new talks’ with Israel

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Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirms “there are no new talks with Israel at the present time,” according to comments carried by local media from a trip he makes to south Lebanon’s Nabatieh with the commander of Lebanon’s armed forces.

The comments come after a US State Department official said the next round of the US-mediated talks, which was supposed to take place in Rome next week, has been pushed off until October.

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