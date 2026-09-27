Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Girl wounded by munition launched at home in northern Arab town — police

By Noam Lehmann 27 September 2026, 11:58 pm
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A girl, around 16 years old, was moderately wounded by a munition fired at a home in the northern Arab town of Tarshiha, police say.

Officers are scanning the area for suspects, police say, adding that the attack is of a “criminal” nature, rather than nationalist.

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