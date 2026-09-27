Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
Girl wounded by munition launched at home in northern Arab town — police
A girl, around 16 years old, was moderately wounded by a munition fired at a home in the northern Arab town of Tarshiha, police say.
Officers are scanning the area for suspects, police say, adding that the attack is of a “criminal” nature, rather than nationalist.
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