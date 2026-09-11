Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 12, 2026

Next round of Israel-Lebanon talks delayed until October — US official

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:20 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations hosted by the United States at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026. (Oliver Contreras / AFP)
Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations hosted by the United States at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 3, 2026. (Oliver Contreras / AFP)

The next round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon has been pushed off until next month, a State Department official says.

The next round was supposed to take place next week in Rome but now will now be held in October, the official says, adding that the two countries’ ambassadors will still meet at the State Department to discuss implementing the framework deal meant to disarm Hezbollah and phase the IDF out of southern Lebanon.

Scheduling conflicts led to the delay, an Israeli official says, though the development suggests slowing momentum amid Israel’s upcoming elections and Hezbollah’s refusal.

A Lebanese official told The Times of Israel that “indiscriminate” IDF strikes in southern Lebanon is undermining Beirut efforts to disarm Hezbollah, while Jerusalem argues that the Lebanese Armed Forces is not yet up for the task.

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