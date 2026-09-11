Next round of Israel-Lebanon talks delayed until October — US official

The next round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon has been pushed off until next month, a State Department official says.

The next round was supposed to take place next week in Rome but now will now be held in October, the official says, adding that the two countries’ ambassadors will still meet at the State Department to discuss implementing the framework deal meant to disarm Hezbollah and phase the IDF out of southern Lebanon.

Scheduling conflicts led to the delay, an Israeli official says, though the development suggests slowing momentum amid Israel’s upcoming elections and Hezbollah’s refusal.

A Lebanese official told The Times of Israel that “indiscriminate” IDF strikes in southern Lebanon is undermining Beirut efforts to disarm Hezbollah, while Jerusalem argues that the Lebanese Armed Forces is not yet up for the task.