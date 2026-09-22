Secure passage built for Netanyahu’s Yom Kippur walk to Jerusalem synagogue went unused — reports

Israeli taxpayers footed the bill for a secure, climate-controlled passageway between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home and a nearby synagogue to allow him to walk to Yom Kippur services without being exposed to the street, though the tunnel was only partially erected and went unused during the Jewish fast day yesterday, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Shin Bet and the Prime Minister’s Office security division erected part of a covered, air-conditioned passage between Netanyahu’s home on Gaza Street and the nearby Yad Tamar synagogue, according to Ynet, which says a roughly 15- to-20-meter (50- to 65-foot) section had been built before work was halted several hours before Yom Kippur.

♦️ מנהרה ממוזגת הוקמה לכבוד ביבי על מנת שיילך מביתו ברחוב עזה לבית הכנסת. pic.twitter.com/2l5jTB9GCY — Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) September 20, 2026

The preparations reportedly required road closures and the removal of cars from public parking spaces, while generators, fencing, barriers, tents and metal detectors were brought to the area, dozens of workers and police officers were involved, and security personnel used courtyards of neighboring homes.

Despite the preparations, Netanyahu ultimately did not attend services at the synagogue, and the passage went unused, Ynet reports, citing nearby residents, adding that the aborted plans incurred costs to the state and disrupted those in the area.

אורי משגב:

אשכרה עשו מאזור עזה 35 שטח צבאי סגור, עקב "אירוע ביטחוני".

האירוע הביטחוני הוא רצונו של נתניהו להעמיד פנים שהוא מתפלל בכיפור (נתניהו לא מאמין באלוהים).

כדי לממש את רצונו, מעבר לבידוקים ולביצורים, נבנתה מנהרה סטרילית עם מזגנים שתאפשר לו לצעוד 2 דקות ממעונו לבית הכנסת.. pic.twitter.com/Oy2jnZOreC — eyal (@eyalranavni) September 20, 2026

According to Haredi news site Bhadrei Haredim, Netanyahu and his sons attended services at the home of businessman Moti Zonnenfeld, who has a residence in the area.

The Prime Minister’s Office does not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports.