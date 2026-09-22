Most of Iran’s delegation walks out of Trump’s UN speech in protest

UNITED NATIONS — Senior members of Iran’s delegation at the UN General Assembly walked out of US President Donald Trump’s speech as he began a section of his remarks in which he again threatened to annihilate the Islamic Republic.

A single lower-level diplomat remained in the plenum for the entirety of Trump’s remarks.

The US agreed to grant entry visas to Iran’s president and foreign minister for the UNGA meeting, while denying them to the Palestinian Authority president and his delegation.

????Iranian delegation began to walk out as Trump started the Iran portion of his speech, saying that he has a choice to make about whether to annihilate the country or make a deal with them. One lower level staff member remains. pic.twitter.com/iFtL9ntfkv — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 22, 2026