Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Most of Iran’s delegation walks out of Trump’s UN speech in protest

By Jacob Magid Today, 7:11 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Empty seats in the Iran delegation are seen as US President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP)
Empty seats in the Iran delegation are seen as US President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/AFP)

UNITED NATIONS — Senior members of Iran’s delegation at the UN General Assembly walked out of US President Donald Trump’s speech as he began a section of his remarks in which he again threatened to annihilate the Islamic Republic.

A single lower-level diplomat remained in the plenum for the entirety of Trump’s remarks.

The US agreed to grant entry visas to Iran’s president and foreign minister for the UNGA meeting, while denying them to the Palestinian Authority president and his delegation.

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