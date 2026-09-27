Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

More details emerge on PM’s secret meeting with Emirati leader

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:20 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off for Abu Dhabi shortly after noon today and landed at 3:10 p.m., Channel 12 reports, adding to an earlier story that said the premier met secretly with the UAE president today.

Netanyahu spent four hours in the UAE, according to the report.

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