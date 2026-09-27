Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
More details emerge on PM’s secret meeting with Emirati leader
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off for Abu Dhabi shortly after noon today and landed at 3:10 p.m., Channel 12 reports, adding to an earlier story that said the premier met secretly with the UAE president today.
Netanyahu spent four hours in the UAE, according to the report.
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