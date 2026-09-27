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Iran’s UN delegation has no plans to meet US again this week — source

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:15 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Iran’s delegation to the United Nations has no plans to meet US officials this week, a source close to the delegation tells the state-run IRNA news agency.

US President Donald Trump told Axios earlier tonight that there would likely be another round of talks this week.

“The considerations and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran were conveyed clearly and explicitly to the American side last Tuesday through the Qatari mediator, and Iran is awaiting the American side’s response,” says the source.

“Accordingly, there is no plan for a new round of negotiations with the American side on the agenda of Iran’s delegation, and the foreign minister will return home on Tuesday after completing his scheduled programs.”

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