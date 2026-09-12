Police find body of man who went missing at Haifa beach three days ago
Police have found the body of a 23-year-old man who went missing after entering the sea at Haifa’s Student Beach three days ago.
He is later identified as Master Sgt. Itai Person, a member of the Yamam police counterterrorism unit.
Police say forces utilized a number of methods, including drones, a helicopter, boats, jeeps, and horses, as they carried out the search for the missing man.
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