Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
Iran’s army voices readiness for potential renewed US attack
The US could launch a renewed attack on Iran due to its bad regional situation, Iran’s Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia says, according to state media, adding that his country is ready for confrontation and to inflict greater damage on the US.
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