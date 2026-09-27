Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026
Iran says it seized US underwater vehicle, state media reports
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy says it seized a US Remus 600 autonomous underwater vehicle operating in the Strait of Hormuz and which it says was conducting espionage, according to state media.
The Guards say the vehicle had been captured using intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities and was being examined by Iranian specialists to recover its data.
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