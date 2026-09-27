Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Iran says it seized US underwater vehicle, state media reports

By Reuters Today, 1:41 pm
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy says it seized a US Remus 600 autonomous underwater vehicle operating in the Strait of Hormuz and which it says was conducting espionage, according to state media.

The Guards say the vehicle had been captured using intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities and was being examined by Iranian specialists to recover its data.

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