Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Irish soccer team refuses to shake hands with Israeli players at start of UEFA match in Hungary; Ireland races to early 3-0 lead

By ToI Staff and Agencies Today, 10:03 pm
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Ireland's soccer players bow their heads as the Israeli national anthem plays before their UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary, September 27, 2026. (X screenshot, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright law)
Ireland's soccer players bow their heads as the Israeli national anthem plays before their UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary, September 27, 2026. (X screenshot, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright law)

All members of the Republic of Ireland’s national soccer team refuse to shake the hands of the Israeli national team’s players at the start of their UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary.

The two teams separate after the anthems and before the kickoff, without the routine exchange of pennants and handshakes.

Israel’s delegation explained today that the Irish team had informed UEFA soccer authorities that its members would not shake hands with their Israeli opponents, and that UEFA accepted this.

The Irish players are wearing black armbands, as promised, in what their delegation stated was a mark of respect for “all lives lost in the conflict,” and they bow their heads during the playing of Israel’s national anthem.

Ireland’s team captain Dara O’Shea does not even shake hands with Israel’s captain Manor Solomon after the referee has tossed a coin between them to decide which team will kick in which direction.

When the game kicks off, Ireland quickly takes the lead, with a goal after 13 minutes, moves to 2-0 after 15 minutes, and scores a third in the 25th minute.

The Irish team only confirmed yesterday that it would play the planned match against Israel, after a “significant majority” of its players voted to move forward with the game, despite growing pressure to boycott two upcoming fixtures.

The game in Debrecen is Israel’s “home” game against Ireland as part of the Nations League, and is being played with a limited number of spectators.

The small group of Israeli fans in the stadium are seen waving flags and sporting scarves in the colors of the national team and their favored local teams.

One fan can be seen holding the Druze flag.

Ireland’s “home” game will take place in Backa Topola, Serbia, on October 4.

One Irish player, backup goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, announced his intention to withdraw from the squad over the decision to take part in the fixtures, saying it would be “wrong” for him to play, “based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.”

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