Sa’ar says Israel to revoke credentials of Dutch diplomats in Ramallah over settlement trade ban

After the Dutch ban on the import of goods from Israeli businesses in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights went into effect, the Foreign Ministry tells The Netherlands that diplomatic privileges and Israel-issued credentials for its diplomats serving in Ramallah will expire in seven days.

“If the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests with the Palestinians,” writes Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on X, “it may do so from Palestinian Authority territory, rather than from the territory of the State of Israel.”

Last month, Israel barred Dutch officials from the International Support Center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat after the Dutch government announced a trade ban on Israeli settlements.

“Israel will not ignore measures intended to harm it,” writes Sa’ar. “Any country that acts in a hostile and unilateral manner against Israel will lose influence and relevance in the region.”

He also blames the policies of the Dutch government for fueling antisemitism in The Netherlands.