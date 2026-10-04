Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026
Israel bans UK Green Party leader Polanski after party equates Zionism with racism
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announces that British Green Party leader Zack Polanski is barred from entering Israel after the party passed a resolution equating Zionism with racism.
The party also voted in support of the establishment of a Palestinian state in Israel’s stead.
Polanski himself did not take part in the vote.
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