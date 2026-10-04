Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Israel bans UK Green Party leader Polanski after party equates Zionism with racism

4 October 2026, 11:01 pm
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Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announces that British Green Party leader Zack Polanski is barred from entering Israel after the party passed a resolution equating Zionism with racism.

The party also voted in support of the establishment of a Palestinian state in Israel’s stead.

Polanski himself did not take part in the vote.

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