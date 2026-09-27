Netanyahu flies to Abu Dhabi to meet Emirati president — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the UAE today to meet with Emirati President Mohamed Bin Zayed, Channel 12 reports, citing two sources.

Netanyahu flew on a private plane to Abu Dhabi and spent the day there, according to the report.

The Prime Minister’s Office and Emirati embassy do not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The visit comes amid controversy in Israel over ostensible warnings given by bin Zayed to Netanyahu shortly before the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks.