Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Swiss appear to reject referendum proposal to tighten neutrality

By AFP Today, 1:23 pm
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Swiss voters appear to have rejected a referendum proposal to tighten their country’s vaunted neutrality, according to a projection by the gfs.bern political institute.

“The trend is to No,” the institute says on X after polling stations closed.

The proposal, which would have bolstered Switzerland’s armed neutrality in its constitution, was backed by the hard-right SVP party, the country’s largest.

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