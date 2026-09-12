IDF probing soldier who shot Palestinian man near Jenin in apparent breach of army protocol

The military is investigating a soldier who shot a Palestinian man in the leg in the northern West Bank earlier today, apparently in breach of army protocol.

Troops had been dispatched to the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Faqoua, near Jenin, following reports of a clash between Palestinians and Israeli settlers.

The settlers, from the newly established Zayit Bagilboa farming outpost, brought their livestock to graze on land in the area.

The Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency says the land belongs to Faqoua, while Army Radio reports it is part of the settlement farm.

After the Palestinians allegedly hurled stones at the settlers during the incident, the troops who arrived at the scene “fired shots in the air and at a Palestinian,” the military says in response to a query.

Footage, however, showed that a Palestinian man was shot in the leg while not posing any threat to the soldiers or throwing stones.

“The incident is being investigated by commanders, and its findings will be forwarded for review by the relevant authorities,” the army adds.

قوات الاحتلال تطلق الرصاص على فلسطيني خلال تأمين اقتحام مستوطنين قرية فقوعة في جنين بالضفة الغربية#فيديو pic.twitter.com/39y9kYzrdt — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) September 12, 2026